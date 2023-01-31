Close menu

Tottenham transfer news: Matt Doherty set to join Atletico Madrid on loan

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments34

Matt Doherty celebrates
Doherty has scored three goals and provided eight assists in 71 Spurs appearances across all competitions

Tottenham defender Matt Doherty is set to join Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season with no option or obligation to buy.

The 31-year-old has made 16 appearances for Spurs this season.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has preferred Emerson Royal at right-back with the London club also close to signing Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon.

The deal could depend on Atletico defender Felipe's expected move to Nottingham Forest.

Doherty arrived at Spurs from Wolves in 2020 and has made 71 appearances in all competitions.

He last started a Premier League game for the London club in their 2-0 loss to Arsenal earlier in January and Conte criticised the Republic of Ireland international's performances in October, saying he was not seeing him in the "right way" to start every game.

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League, three points off the top four, while Atletico are fourth in La Liga and struggling to close the gap on Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the league.

Fellow Spurs defender Djed Spence is also expected to join French side Rennes on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has struggled for first-team football since signing from Middlesbrough in the summer for £20m. The deal will not include an option to make the move permanent.

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by Word_Volition, today at 11:36

    Doherty at Wolves was very very good ... Always in my Fantasy football team... It did not quite happen at Tottenham....He should do OK with Simeone.

  • Comment posted by whatsthecraic, today at 11:26

    Madness fir Spurs, win win fir Doherty

    • Reply posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, today at 11:35

      OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 11:24

    Another player out on loan.
    When all these Spurs players come back from their loans in the summer, what then?
    No one will want to buy them unless we give them away, & thats debatable.
    The planning at THFC is a shambles.
    But as long as Levy/£nic have the stadium, training ground & lodge they don't give a toss.

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Red, today at 11:23

    Could be a good move, it worked for Kieren Trippier

  • Comment posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, today at 11:21

    Sad day when you're told you're worse than Emerson Royal.

    • Reply posted by nolikechickenbadge, today at 11:34

      nolikechickenbadge replied:
      Ha ha, but I don't think you can draw that conclusion. I think with an imminent signing, we have too many right backs and somebody actually wanted Doherty. Royal is like Aurier - we can't give him away ( and we did try with Aurier ).

  • Comment posted by Archie Pooch, today at 11:21

    Shame it is only a loan. Hopefully he will do well and can then be sold.

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 11:20

    Meh why does this non story merit an entire page?

  • Comment posted by Brownz, today at 11:12

    Some Spurs fans laughed at Arsenal when they signed Emerson Royal from Barca, and Arsenal signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna. Who's laughing now?

    • Reply posted by Archie Pooch, today at 11:19

      Archie Pooch replied:
      Neither. Tomiyasu is no great shakes. Similar pretty useless players. Royal cannot play as a wing back but as a full back is pretty solid, especially against good opposition.

  • Comment posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 11:11

    He could be back next summer then a better player. Then Conte will work his magic making him worse

    • Reply posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, today at 11:36

      OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 11:08

    Spurs will continue to struggle as they never have a settled squad. There are players coming in and leaving on a continual basis. Conte switches the defence around almost every game. Is Pedro Porro better than Matt Doherty? Time will tell. Give him 8-10 months and he will be gone as well.

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 11:01

    Increased his chances of a winners medal 10 fold. Smart move from Doherty.

    • Reply posted by still_laughing , today at 11:26

      still_laughing replied:
      More like infinity fold, Spurs have zero chance of winning a series trophy. Can’t parade the Audi cup forever.

  • Comment posted by eric, today at 10:59

    Can they put royal in the deal, loan one get one free

  • Comment posted by lostmyjob, today at 10:59

    Emerson Royal is another of the reasons Barcelona went bankrupt, don't know what they saw in him at all and got a move to Spurs because he was at Barcelona.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 10:59

    Good move for the player.

  • Comment posted by Mikey, today at 10:56

    Couldn’t they have picked a better player ? Lol

  • Comment posted by Ringburn, today at 10:56

    Shambolic transfer dealing

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 10:55

    Strange one for me. Would have preferred Doherty to stay and Emerson to go out.

    • Reply posted by nolikechickenbadge, today at 11:19

      nolikechickenbadge replied:
      I just don't understand it. Doherty on current form isn't a world beater, but he does at least look fairly solid. Emerson Royal is like Sanchez, he has at least one costly mistake in him every game. I wince any time the ball goes near either of them.

  • Comment posted by LG, today at 10:55

    One of the strangest moves of the window?! Lets hope Simeone does a Trippier with him!

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 11:24

      andy replied:
      Why is it strange?

  • Comment posted by brad lopez, today at 10:54

    Great signing

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport