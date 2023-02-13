Close menu

Pick your Arsenal-Man City combined XI as they prepare for Premier League match

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bukayo Saka, Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Martin Odeegard
Who are you picking? Bukayo Saka? Erling Haaland? Martin Odeegard? Kevin de Bruyne?

Arsenal meet Manchester City on Wednesday in a match that could be pivotal in deciding where this season's Premier League title ends up.

But which team would have the most players in a combined XI? That's for BBC Sport users to decide as we challenge you to select a team made up of Arsenal and City players.

Who are you picking? Can you fit in both Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka? Are you dreaming of a Martin Odegaard-Kevin de Bruyne midfield pairing?

Have a go and share with your friends.

My combined Arsenal-Manchester City XI

Choose your combined starting XI from Arsenal and Manchester City ahead of their top of the table clash.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport