Harrison Ashby made his Premier League debut in December 2021 and has also played in the Europa League, Europa Conference League and EFL Cup

Newcastle United have signed defender Harrison Ashby from fellow Premier League side West Ham for a deal worth up to £3m.

His contract was due to expire in the summer and he had told West Ham he was not willing to sign an extension.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Hammers as a youngster and made seven appearances for the senior side, agreed a deal with Newcastle on Monday.

Newcastle signed Everton forward Anthony Gordon for £45m on Sunday.

"[He] is a very talented young player with a lot of potential so we are delighted to sign him," said Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe.

"He has very good attributes so we are looking forward to working with him in this exciting new chapter of his career."

Ashby has signed an undisclosed "long-term deal" added Newcastle's club website external-link .