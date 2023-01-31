Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Joe Anderson moved to Everton's academy from Liverpool at the age of 15

Sunderland have signed Everton defender Joe Anderson for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 21-year-old never featured for the Toffees' first team but made seven appearances for the under-21s team in the EFL Trophy.

He could make his debut for the Black Cats in Saturday's trip to Millwall.