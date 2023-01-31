Joe Anderson: Sunderland sign Everton defender for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Sunderland
Sunderland have signed Everton defender Joe Anderson for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
The 21-year-old never featured for the Toffees' first team but made seven appearances for the under-21s team in the EFL Trophy.
He could make his debut for the Black Cats in Saturday's trip to Millwall.
"Joe fits the profile of player we want to keep adding and we look forward to supporting his development," boss Tony Mowbray told the club website.