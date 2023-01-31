Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate joined Liverpool in 2021

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate has been ruled out for up to three weeks with a hamstring injury following Sunday's 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Brighton.

The France defender, 23, is expected to miss Premier League games against Wolves, Everton and Newcastle.

He could also be a doubt for the Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid on 21 February.

Liverpool are currently without Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Netherlands defender Van Dijk was ruled out for more than a month with a hamstring problem at the start of January.

The situation may scupper a potential deadline-day move by Nat Phillips, who has been linked with Turkish club Galatasaray, while centre-back Rhys Williams was recalled from a loan spell at Blackpool this month.