Mykhailo Mudryk made his national debut for Ukraine aged 17

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk has apologised for using a racial slur in a TikTok video posted in July 2022.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Blues in January in a £89m deal, was reciting a rap song in the now removed video.

"Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused," the Ukrainian's representative said in a statement.

"While his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate."

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out has said it "condemns the use of all racial slurs irrespective of context".

"The use of this term by high-profile figures in football can only serve to alienate people from the game."