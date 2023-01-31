Mykhailo Mudryk: Chelsea midfielder sorry for using racial slur in TikTok video
Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk has apologised for using a racial slur in a TikTok video posted in July 2022.
The 22-year-old, who joined the Blues in January in a £89m deal, was reciting a rap song in the now removed video.
"Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused," the Ukrainian's representative said in a statement.
"While his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate."
Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out has said it "condemns the use of all racial slurs irrespective of context".
"The use of this term by high-profile figures in football can only serve to alienate people from the game."