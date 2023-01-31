Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Ziyech has made 15 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season

Paris St-Germain are in advanced talks with Chelsea over a permanent or loan move for Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech, who excelled in Morocco's run to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar last year, has made only four Premier League starts this season.

PSG are also in talks with Inter Milan for defender Milan Skriniar, whose contract expires this summer.

Ziyech, 29, was Chelsea's first signing following their transfer ban in 2020, arriving from Ajax for £33m.

However, they have signed forwards Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix this month, in addition to signing England's Raheem Sterling last summer.