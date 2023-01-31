Leicester City transfer news: Harry Souttar £15m deal agreed with Stoke
Leicester have agreed a fee of £15m plus £5m in add-ons with Stoke to sign Australia defender Harry Souttar.
Souttar will now have a medical at the Foxes, who have been monitoring his situation for several weeks.
There was plenty of interest in the 24-year-old, but it was always likely he would move to the King Power Stadium.
Born in Aberdeen, Souttar began his career at Celtic before moving to Dundee United and then joining Stoke in 2016.
United are set to benefit from a significant sell-on clause, with the Scottish Premiership club likely to earn in the region of £3m should the deal go through.
In 2019 he opted to play international football for Australia, where his mother was born.
Souttar has won 13 caps and was part of the side that reached the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
