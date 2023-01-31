Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Harry Souttar started all four of Australia's matches at the 2022 World Cup, where they reached the last 16 before losing to eventual winners Argentina

Leicester have agreed a £15m deal with Championship side Stoke for Australia defender Harry Souttar.

The Foxes have been monitoring his situation for several weeks.

There was plenty of interest in the 24-year-old, but it was always likely he would move to the King Power Stadium.

Born in Aberdeen, Souttar began his career at Celtic before moving to Dundee United and then joining Stoke in 2016.

In 2019 he opted to play for Australia, where his mother was born.

Souttar has won 13 caps and was part of the side that reached the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.