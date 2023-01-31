Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Zabarnyi has 24 caps for Ukraine

Bournemouth are set to sign Ukraine international centre-back Illya Zabarnyi from Dynamo Kyiv.

The 20-year-old is due to fly in on Tuesday for a medical before completing a move, reportedly worth around £24m. external-link

Zabarnyi has played 25 times this season, including five appearances in the Europa League.

The Cherries have already signed forward Antoine Semenyo for £10m, winger Dango Ouattara for around £20m and goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

Uruguay full-back Matias Vina has also joined on loan from Roma.