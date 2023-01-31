Bournemouth transfer news: Illya Zabarnyi set to join Cherries
Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth
Bournemouth are set to sign Ukraine international centre-back Illya Zabarnyi from Dynamo Kyiv.
The 20-year-old is due to fly in on Tuesday for a medical before completing a move, reportedly worth around £24m.
Zabarnyi has played 25 times this season, including five appearances in the Europa League.
The Cherries have already signed forward Antoine Semenyo for £10m, winger Dango Ouattara for around £20m and goalkeeper Darren Randolph.
Uruguay full-back Matias Vina has also joined on loan from Roma.
