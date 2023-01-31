Close menu

Tottenham transfer news: Pedro Porro arrives for medical before move from Sporting Lisbon

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments37

Pedro Porro
Porro has scored three goals and provided 11 assists in 25 games this season

Sporting Lisbon full-back Pedro Porro is in London for a medical before a 45m euro (£39.5m) move to Tottenham.

Porro, who can also play as a wing-back, has three goals and 11 assists in 25 games for Sporting this season.

The 23-year-old Spain international, who has been linked with Spurs throughout the transfer window, was previously at Manchester City, though he did not play for the first team.

Porro joined Sporting from City for £7m last summer after two years on loan.

He would become Spurs' second January signing after midfielder Arnaut Danjuma joined on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.

Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal have been regulars on the right side for Spurs boss Antonio Conte this season.

Spurs also have Djed Spence, who joined last summer for a deal rising to £20m, but he has only played six times this season and has been linked with a loan move.external-link

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by Vox Populi, today at 08:39

    Conte loves signing these full backs/wing backs doesn't he, I remember Zappacosta at Chelsea, not sure if anyone else does though

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 08:37

    No doubt Spursy be loaning him back to Sporting next season. Great business as usual Levy

  • Comment posted by Tony Smith, today at 08:37

    What about a creative midfielder?? Kane will want to stay with these premier signings...not

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 08:35

    Is he dull enough for spurs? A loan deal would have been better to see if he fits Conte's style of sending a large percentage of the ground into a induced coma.

  • Comment posted by eggymooo, today at 08:31

    Need to offload King Kane. They always play better when he’s on the bench or injured.

    • Reply posted by depotman, today at 08:32

      depotman replied:
      Stop taking whatever drugs you're on

  • Comment posted by BiggyBear, today at 08:30

    So the Premier League continues to fund the existence of the other European leagues. Porto pay £7m for Porro in the summer and then Spurs pay them £39.5m in January. Benfica pay £10m for Enzo Fernandez and then Chelsea pay £105.6m in January. Harry Enfield’s “I saw you coming” springs to mind.

    • Reply posted by kingkladze, today at 08:34

      kingkladze replied:
      Porro plays for Sporting Lisbon and they paid £12million. Probably wouldn't use Harry Enfield as your source of transfer dealings

  • Comment posted by delboy, today at 08:30

    The way this transfer has panned out shows what a Mickey Mouse club this is,and this is coming from a Spurs fan for more than 60 years.I am not saying going out buying like Chelsea anything that moves,but spending the whole month trying to get the price down reminds one of a flea market.No wonder Conte wants to leave with a chairman always wanting to buy a £10 note for a fiver.

  • Comment posted by Honest discussion, today at 08:30

    But Djed Spence. Never play him. Buy a replacement with no obvious advantage 4 months later. Genius.

  • Comment posted by al, today at 08:27

    But what about that world record bid in the womens game? Don’t we want to hear more about that 😂

  • Comment posted by PipPip, today at 08:27

    Nice little earner for City. 30% sell-on clause.

    • Reply posted by kingkladze, today at 08:36

      kingkladze replied:
      Media don't want to mention that though particularly the BBC

  • Comment posted by lostmyjob, today at 08:26

    With probably the best first choice front line they buy another forward and another fullback rather than the strong CB and midfield they actually need. Bizarre, more money than sense.

  • Comment posted by VSA, today at 08:26

    RIP Porro’s career

  • Comment posted by al, today at 08:26

    Porro has experience in the English game, looks a smart transfer unlike the clueless Boehly at Stamford Bridge

  • Comment posted by norm, today at 08:24

    Excited by Porro, Doherty and Emerson are not good enough imho.

    Linking up with Kulisevski could be a great combo on the right, plus he can cover further forward when needed.

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 08:33

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      Excited? He's joining spurs. At the main stadium entrance he swore on a bible to honour the tradition of not winning a trophy of forver hold his peace

  • Comment posted by avp1982, today at 08:23

    The fact spurs have signed him tells me he will be crap.

    • Reply posted by AW, today at 08:26

      AW replied:
      The fact you’re commenting on a spurs HYS tells me you’re a loser

  • Comment posted by Word_Volition, today at 08:23

    The Premier league will soon be entirely filled with foreign players.... Plenty of good English , British and Irish players in the lower leagues... Any scouts watch the English football league anymore ?...

    • Reply posted by Denzil, today at 08:28

      Denzil replied:
      I doubt if any of the Premiership clubs have any scouts now.

  • Comment posted by U20912245, today at 08:22

    It took so long, Porro was forced into retirement before being able to play.

  • Comment posted by btlqam3x, today at 08:22

    Fantastic signing. It can't get any worse than Emerson and Doherty and this suits Conte's style perfectly.

    • Reply posted by TomCarter, today at 08:39

      TomCarter replied:
      Shame Conte's style doesn't suit Tottenham !

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 08:22

    The best form of attack is a good defence. Right?

    • Reply posted by SchizoCockney, today at 08:40

      SchizoCockney replied:
      No, the best form of defence is to attack. The opposition can't score if you have the ball and if you have the ball, you're not defending!

  • Comment posted by Saints, today at 08:20

    Just need another 6 centre backs, three right backs and 2 left backs and spurs should be all set for their entertaining style of football. Still at least you don't have to watch saints!

    • Reply posted by John, today at 08:40

      John replied:
      You need a good defence to play expansive football, otherwise you get caught out

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport