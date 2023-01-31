Manchester City transfer news: Bayern Munich sign Joao Cancelo
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Bayern Munich have completed a deadline-day loan deal for Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.
The 28-year-old joins until the end of the season with the option to join permanently in the summer for 70m euro (£61.5m).
"Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world," Cancelo said. "I know this team lives for titles."
The Portugal international joined City from Juventus in 2019 and has made 98 Premier League appearances.
