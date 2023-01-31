Close menu

Manchester City transfer news: Bayern Munich sign Joao Cancelo

Bayern Munich have completed a deadline-day loan deal for Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.

The 28-year-old joins until the end of the season with the option to join permanently in the summer for 70m euro (£61.5m).

"Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world," Cancelo said. "I know this team lives for titles."

The Portugal international joined City from Juventus in 2019 and has made 98 Premier League appearances.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 11:39

    Must have said something that Pep really didn't like. Especially with injuries to other defensive players.

  • Comment posted by LilythePinky, today at 11:39

    City want players who want to play for the club. If you don't then go play somewhere else.

  • Comment posted by fred, today at 11:38

    Good luck to him.

    Hopefully he can return one day, perhaps in a coaching role.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 11:38

    Breaking news.. Wow. How riveting. Lost for words! BBC need to calm down.
    He's just an overpaid footballer who can't get game time at Manchester City so they've loaned him out to Bayern Munich.
    Big news.. Not!

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 11:38

    Noone will notice he's gone. Bang average hoofer

  • Comment posted by GJM, today at 11:37

    On to bigger and better things, all the best Joao.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 11:37

    Terrible move. Selling your best defender never works out, but if he"s had enough of pep's bizarre team selections this season then you can't blame him.

    • Reply posted by Robert Atkinson, today at 11:39

      Robert Atkinson replied:
      I think you mean worst defender

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 11:36

    Think it’s a good move and in the best interests of City .. they won’t misss him

  • Comment posted by Glyn Owen, today at 11:36

  • Comment posted by jamiewalton76, today at 11:36

    That is a fantastic signing for Bayern!

  • Comment posted by JayM, today at 11:36

    The beginning of an end of an era. Pep has lost it and now he's lost Cancelo.

  • Comment posted by mudtree, today at 11:35

    Will no one think of my FPL team?

    • Reply posted by Dale Brooks, today at 11:36

      Dale Brooks replied:
      😂😂

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 11:35

    Cancelo culture!

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Red, today at 11:34

    Pep's losing the dressing room, clearly the players arnt happy with the way he is handing the title to Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by Invisibleman, today at 11:37

      Invisibleman replied:
  • Comment posted by pjmarston93, today at 11:34

    Very talented player, but must have been an awful personality in the dressing room for Pep to want him with such little time to replace him in the transfer window.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 11:34

    man city are falling apart. our time will come 🦁🦁🦁

    • Reply posted by Invisibleman, today at 11:37

      Invisibleman replied:
  • Comment posted by Mikey, today at 11:33

  • Comment posted by Word_Volition, today at 11:33

    A wonderful player gone from City.... Will it affect a title charge ?... Maybe

    • Reply posted by Robert Atkinson, today at 11:35

      Robert Atkinson replied:
      He was wonderful going forward, but not a great defender - remember how easily Salah got past him

  • Comment posted by Stan Bowels, today at 11:33

  • Comment posted by Dale Brooks, today at 11:32

    If you don’t want to be at City then ship em out. Not good for the dressing room.

    • Reply posted by JayM, today at 11:39

      JayM replied:
      Does that include Pep?

