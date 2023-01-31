Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian have rejected a transfer bid from Wigan Athletic for 25-year-old Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet, with the English Championship club mulling over an improved offer but with the Easter Road outfit increasingly reluctant to sell with time fast running out to source a suitable replacement. (The Scotsman) external-link

Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney is hoping to sign 22-year-old midfielder Ewan Henderson from former club Hibs. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hibs are weighing up a move for Swindon Town's Jonny Williams, the 29-year-old playmaker who has been capped 33 times for Wales. (The Scotsman) external-link

Hibs want to bring in another centre-back despite already signing CJ Egan-Riley on loan from Burnley. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Nicolas Raskin has arrived in Scotland as the 21-year-old midfielder looks to finalise his move to Rangers from Standard Liege ahead of Tuesday's midnight transfer deadline. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers have agreed a £1.75m fee with Standard Liege, with a 20% sell-on clause agreed in principle, for the Belgian club's 21-year-old midfielder, Nicolas Raskin, according to DH les Sports, while transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also claimed the deal could be around three-years plus. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Swansea City recalled Morgan Whittaker from his loan with Plymouth Argyle as they want him in their first-team squad rather in preparation for the sale of the 22-year-old midfielder to Rangers. (Football Scotland) external-link

Manager Michael Beale insists he will not set a deadline for winger Ryan Kent and striker Alfredo Morelos to commit their futures to Rangers beyond the end of their contracts this summer. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale admits that 19-year-old midfielder Alex Lowry could leave Ibrox on loan. (Daily Record) external-link

Heart of Midlothian will consider a pre-contract offer to bring 28-year-old utility man Callum Paterson back to Tynecastle this summer if Sheffield Wednesday hold firm beyond Tuesday's transfer deadline. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Leicester City have tabled a £15m bid for 24-year-old Aberdeen-born Stoke City and Australia defender Harry Souttar. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admits there is a resolution to striker Giorgos Giakoumakis' desire to leave the club with the transfer deadline on Tuesday. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Sheffield Wednesday have enquired about 22-year-old Celtic centre-half Stephen Welsh with a loan move broached ahead of the deadline. (Football Scotland) external-link

Conor Hazard is wanted by Ross County on loan for the rest of the season, with Celtic's 24-year-old goalkeeper having just returned from a spell with HJK in Finland, according to reports. (Daily Record, print edition)

Celtic have knocked back a loan bid from League Two club Newport County for 19-year-old striker Joey Dawson. (Football Scotland via Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale has tipped 25-year-old goalkeeper Shamal George for a big transfer move in future and revealed that three players could leave the Scottish Premiership club on Tuesday. (Daily Record) external-link

Motherwell are trying to line up a deadline day deal for Fleetwood Town striker Gerard Garner, who would cost a five-figure fee. (Daily Record) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says transfer deadline day landing on the same evening as they play Hibernian is not ideal and he faces a challenge concluding business before the match. (Press & Journal) external-link

Aberdeen have been inundated with applications for their vacant manager's job, but the Scottish Premiership club are willing to wait months to find the ideal candidate. (Press & Journal) external-link