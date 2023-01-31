Close menu

Enzo Fernandez transfer news: Chelsea agree British record £106m fee for Benfica midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez
Enzo Fernandez (left) joined Benfica from Argentinian side River Plate last year

Chelsea have agreed a British record 120m euro (£106m) deal for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The contract is not yet signed but documents are being put together to get the deal done before Tuesday's 23:00 GMT deadline for Premier League clubs.

The deal eclipses the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Fernandez, who only joined Benfica for a reported £10m in August, was named young player of the tournament during Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar.

The 22-year-old's arrival takes Chelsea's January spending to £288m, according to transfer website Transfermarkt.

That follows an outlay of £292m in the summer - a record for a British club in the summer window.

It is the joint-sixth most expensive signing of all-time, equalling the 120m euros Barcelona paid for France forward Antoine Griezmann in 2019.

Previous most expensive signings by British clubs
PlayerFee (year)Club joiningClub leaving
Jack Grealish£100m (2021)Manchester CityAston Villa
Romelu Lukaku£97.5m (2021)ChelseaInter Milan
Paul Pogba£89m (2016)Manchester UnitedJuventus
Antony£82m (2022)Manchester UnitedAjax
Harry Maguire£80m (2019)Manchester UnitedLeicester City
Romelu Lukaku£75m (2017)Manchester UnitedEverton
Virgil van Dijk£75m (2017)LiverpoolSouthampton
Jadon Sancho£73m (2021)Manchester UnitedBorussia Dortmund

Fernandez, signed by Benfica from Argentine side River Plate, has scored four goals in 29 appearances for the Primeira Liga side.

He scored once during the World Cup, netting Argentina's second goal in their 2-0 group-stage win over Mexico.

Chelsea have signed Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile and Malo Gusto on permanent deals in January.

They have also brought in Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The Blues are 10th in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of the competition's Champions League places after 20 matches.

The club was bought for £4.25bn by a consortium led by American investor Todd Boehly last May, after previous owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned over his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Transfer Deadline Day: Chelsea signings could be difficult for Graham Potter

World's top transfer fees

Neymar [Barcelona - Paris St-Germain] £200m in 2017

Kylian Mbappe [Monaco - Paris St-Germain] £166m in 2017

Philippe Coutinho [Liverpool - Barcelona] £142m in 2018

Ousmane Dembele [Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona] total fee of £135m in 2017

Joao Felix [Benfica - Atletico Madrid] £113m in 2019

Antoine Griezmann [Atletico Madrid to Barcelona] £107m in 2019

Enzo Fernandez [Benfica to Chelsea] £106m in 2023

Comments

Join the conversation

510 comments

  • Comment posted by Da, today at 22:52

    Yeah good player, but it makes me sad that money is just being thrown around like this.

    My concern for Chelsea is that they are not building a team, just a random collection of good players, most of whom will have to be on the bench as you can only start 11…

    Ah well, I’ll just keep supporting Hull City and enjoy the rest of the season and not worry.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:02

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Trust the process

  • Comment posted by Rewstep, today at 22:56

    It seems Chelsea have borrowed Barcelona’s magical abacus

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 23:03

      for11 replied:
      You mean city’s ??

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:53

    Where is the toothless FPP when you need it?

    • Reply posted by Mark , today at 23:03

      Mark replied:
      Looking the other way.

  • Comment posted by Vedrex86, today at 22:51

    Seemed like a good player in the world cup but this fee seems way too high.
    Got a feeling Chelsea could regret some of these high fee's in the next few years.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:57

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      So who blinked first and gave in, Chelsea or Benfica?

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 22:52

    Please tell me Chelsea’s transfer dealings are going to be investigated. They have spent well over half a billion quid in one season.

    • Reply posted by Forensics, today at 22:57

      Forensics replied:
      Nope Chelsea have done nothing wrong and haven’t trangressed. Read up on the FFP rules its Fifa / Eufa’s fault they have allowed this to happen through a contract wage payments and turnover loophole and until they reach the limit they can buy more players still but can now only sign them on 5 year contracts

  • Comment posted by blah blah, today at 22:50

    I guess a big push to avoid relegation

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:59

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Buying their stay in the PL.

  • Comment posted by Euphemian, today at 22:53

    I fear this reckless scattergun spending may lead to the demise of Chelsea as a major European force. Spending ridiculous money on young mercenaries. Enzo was kissing and patting the Benfica badge last week in an act of defiance of not wanting to leave. Mudryk was practically begging to play for Arsenal and is now playing for their arch rivals... utter madness

    • Reply posted by pab, today at 23:01

      pab replied:
      Can you imagine the atmosphere in that changing room

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 22:55

    And everyone thought it was Newcastle who were going to ruin football...

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 22:59

      for11 replied:
      Give them time they’ll get there

  • Comment posted by BigC, today at 22:54

    Benfica are wetting themselves with laughter. Either that or Todd Boehly is unbelievably naive to splash that much cash. For Pete's sake, he's making City's owners look like paupers.

    • Reply posted by pab, today at 23:00

      pab replied:
      I think it's probably both

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:52

    Chelsea have gone mad!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:56

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They have always been a mad club

  • Comment posted by A1nutboy, today at 22:55

    Makes a joke of the average people reading this. Recession, rising prices are meaningless to the billionaires owning and running football clubs

    • Reply posted by legoflow, today at 23:06

      legoflow replied:
      Football keeps me warm amongst the fall of the empire

  • Comment posted by Bluetooth, today at 22:53

    Imagine what good that amount of money could do elsewhere.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 23:07

      AJ replied:
      Could save a few Countries..

      Potter to get the Sack in February..

      Chelsea are Bonkers

      Throwing the Kitchen Sink & trying to get into the Champions League.

      More chance relegation.

  • Comment posted by Toontoon99, today at 22:51

    Have Financial Fair Play rules suddenly been disbanded?

    • Reply posted by tohrasup, today at 22:53

      tohrasup replied:
      They are doing this before fifa rules change, joke

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 22:56

    Obscene and scandalous

    • Reply posted by cooperman, today at 23:21

      cooperman replied:
      This is money that should be assisting the Ukrainian defence budget

  • Comment posted by AndyofKingston, today at 22:52

    Meanwhile, back on planet Earth….,,..

    • Reply posted by 4PetesSake, today at 23:33

      4PetesSake replied:
      Enjoy has only scored 4 times in 29 games for his club then had a decent World Cup and his prive tag leaps from £10m to £105m in just 5 months. Benfica will be laughing all the way to the bank. Chelsea are the new Leeds, with their financial mismanagement.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 22:56

    Imagine if the guy turns out to be not much better than bobbins.

    Fair play Benfica - only payed 9M for him not very long ago.

    • Reply posted by Moimoi, today at 23:02

      Moimoi replied:
      Benfica just Mugged Chelsea really. Bought him last August for 9 mill now making 100 mill profit in just 5 months what a wonderful piece of business for Benfica they will love to have Chelsea as customer always.

  • Comment posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 22:52

    Hasn't shown he's worth half that yet

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 23:03

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Chelsea is the perfect place to prove that. Most who come to Chelsea for the big money, usually flop, so chances are he may never be worth more than half this fee.

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Red, today at 22:55

    Chelsea's signings in this window:-

    Mykhailo Mudryk - Shakhtar Donetsk, £88.5m

    Benoit Badiashile - Monaco, £35m

    David Datro Fofana - Molde, undisclosed

    Andrey Santos - Vasco da Gama, undisclosed

    Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid, loan

    Noni Madueke - PSV, £29m

    Malo Gusto - Lyon, £26.3m

    Enzo Fernandez - Benfica, £105.6m

    Chelsea can only register 3 of those to play in the Champions League

    • Reply posted by ikleNige, today at 22:58

      ikleNige replied:
      I rate two of them the rest have promise but that’s it

  • Comment posted by Sibbo, today at 22:49

    Insane

  • Comment posted by Nats, today at 22:58

    Would love to see you mention a separate company is paying Benfica and Chelsea will pay them installments to get around ffp. Now correct me if I'm wrong but isn't that third party ownership and in Tevez territory?

