Chelsea have agreed a British record 120m euro (£105.6m) deal for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The contract is not yet signed but documents are being put together to get the deal done before Tuesday's 23:00 GMT deadline for Premier League clubs.

The deal eclipses the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Fernandez, who only joined Benfica for a reported £10m in August, was named young player of the tournament during Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar.

The 22-year-old's arrival takes Chelsea's January spending to £288m, according to transfer website Transfermarkt.

That follows an outlay of £292m in the summer - a record for a British club in the summer window.

It is the joint-sixth most expensive signing of all-time, equalling the 120m euros Barcelona paid for France forward Antoine Griezmann in 2019.

Fernandez, signed by Benfica from Argentine side River Plate, has scored four goals in 29 appearances for the Primeira Liga side.

He scored once during the World Cup, netting Argentina's second goal in their 2-0 group-stage win over Mexico.

Chelsea have signed Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile and Malo Gusto on permanent deals in January, while they have also brought in Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

More to follow.