Enzo Fernandez transfer news: Chelsea agree British record £105.6m fee for Benfica midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Chelsea
Chelsea have agreed a British record 120m euro (£105.6m) deal for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
The contract is not yet signed but documents are being put together to get the deal done before Tuesday's 23:00 GMT deadline for Premier League clubs.
The deal eclipses the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021.
Fernandez, who only joined Benfica for a reported £10m in August, was named young player of the tournament during Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar.
The 22-year-old's arrival takes Chelsea's January spending to £288m, according to transfer website Transfermarkt.
That follows an outlay of £292m in the summer - a record for a British club in the summer window.
It is the joint-sixth most expensive signing of all-time, equalling the 120m euros Barcelona paid for France forward Antoine Griezmann in 2019.
Fernandez, signed by Benfica from Argentine side River Plate, has scored four goals in 29 appearances for the Primeira Liga side.
He scored once during the World Cup, netting Argentina's second goal in their 2-0 group-stage win over Mexico.
Chelsea have signed Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile and Malo Gusto on permanent deals in January, while they have also brought in Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.
More to follow.
- Head to our transfers page for all the latest done deals
- Visit our Chelsea page for all the latest Blues news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Chelsea news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of Chelsea is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Chelsea - go straight to all the best content
My concern for Chelsea is that they are not building a team, just a random collection of good players, most of whom will have to be on the bench as you can only start 11…
Ah well, I’ll just keep supporting Hull City and enjoy the rest of the season and not worry.
Got a feeling Chelsea could regret some of these high fee's in the next few years.
Mykhailo Mudryk - Shakhtar Donetsk, £88.5m
Benoit Badiashile - Monaco, £35m
David Datro Fofana - Molde, undisclosed
Andrey Santos - Vasco da Gama, undisclosed
Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid, loan
Noni Madueke - PSV, £29m
Malo Gusto - Lyon, £26.3m
Enzo Fernandez - Benfica, £105.6m
Chelsea can only register 3 of those to play in the Champions League
Fair play Benfica - only payed 9M for him not very long ago.
I wonder how many long contracts Chelsea will get away with, before it catches up with them.
Honestly though he won’t even be in the top 5 midfielders in the prem.
Casimiro
Eriksen
Mcalister
Odegard
De Bruyne