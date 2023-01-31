Last updated on .From the section Newport

Charlie McNeill (centre) won four England Under-16 caps, scoring once

Teenage Manchester United forward Charlie McNeill has joined Newport County on loan for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

McNeill, 19, has made one senior appearance for United as a substitute in September 2022's Europa League game at home to Real Sociedad.

He has scored three goals in five games for United's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy this season.

"I'm really proud and honoured to be representing this club," said McNeill.

"I know it's a big club and a family-based club and I'm just really happy to be here.

"The gaffer made me feel really comfortable as soon as I spoke to him, he was really nice, he really sold it to me.

"I can't wait to meet the lads, get training and hopefully play the game on Saturday."

Newport, 19th in League Two and five points above the relegation places, are are at home to promotion-chasing Swindon at the weekend.

A schoolboy with Manchester United, McNeill joined Manchester City's academy where he reportedly scored over 600 goals.

The Droylsden-born forward returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2020 and scored 24 goals in 21 goals in the Under-18 Premier League.

Last season he scored 17 times in 32 games across five competitions for United's youth sides in Premier League Two, the Under-18 Premier League, the FA Youth Cup, the Uefa Youth League and the EFL Trophy.

McNeill is Newport manager Graham Coughlan's third January signing after Stoke defender Matt Baker and Port Vale midfielder Harry Charsley.

