Matias Vina (left) has won 28 caps for Uruguay

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Uruguay left-back Matias Vina from Roma until the end of the season.

The deal also includes a clause the would allow the Cherries to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

Vina, 25, who can also operate as a central defender, has also previously played for Nacional and Palmeiras.

He becomes Bournemouth's fourth signing in the January transfer window with Dango Ouattara, Darren Randolph and Antoine Semenyo having already arrived.