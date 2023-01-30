Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Bryan Gil's last Spurs start came in the 4-0 win at Crystal Palace on 4 January

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil has rejoined his former club Sevilla on loan until the end of the season.

Spurs signed Gil from the La Liga side in 2021 and he has made 31 Tottenham appearances, including 11 this season.

But the majority of his game time has come as a substitute with the 21-year-old making just two Premier League starts over 18 months in north London.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia and joins a Sevilla side sitting 13th in the table.

