Weston McKennie: Leeds complete loan move for Juventus midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Leeds United
Leeds have completed the signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season.
The 24-year-old arrives at Elland Road on a deal that will allow the Premier League club to buy him in the summer.
McKennie has made 16 Serie A appearances for Juventus this season, scoring one goal and assisting another.
The USA international is the club's third signing in the January transfer window following the arrivals of Max Wober and Georginio Rutter.
McKennie had attracted interest from other English top-flight teams, but opted for Leeds where compatriots Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson already play, and could make his debut in Sunday's Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.
He has 41 senior international caps for the United States and started in all four 2022 World Cup matches in Qatar as the national team reached the last 16.
McKennie joined Juventus on loan from German side Schalke in 2020, before his move was made permanent a year later and has made a total of 71 league appearances for the Italian side.
Interesting to see how he does in the PL.
Potentially a very good signing
Jesse certainly has no excuses now as he’s filling the team with players and cultures he knows … and that’s 3 USA internationals now in or around the 1st team plus a USA Head Coach and Assistant Coach.
caught out for some slightly irregular book-keeping meant this could happen.