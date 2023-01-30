Close menu

Weston McKennie: Leeds complete loan move for Juventus midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Leeds Unitedcomments12

Weston McKennie
McKennie has scored nine goals in 71 league appearances for Juventus

Leeds have completed the signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old arrives at Elland Road on a deal that will allow the Premier League club to buy him in the summer.

McKennie has made 16 Serie A appearances for Juventus this season, scoring one goal and assisting another.

The USA international is the club's third signing in the January transfer window following the arrivals of Max Wober and Georginio Rutter.

McKennie had attracted interest from other English top-flight teams, but opted for Leeds where compatriots Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson already play, and could make his debut in Sunday's Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.

He has 41 senior international caps for the United States and started in all four 2022 World Cup matches in Qatar as the national team reached the last 16.

McKennie joined Juventus on loan from German side Schalke in 2020, before his move was made permanent a year later and has made a total of 71 league appearances for the Italian side.

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Comment posted by GrannyV, today at 20:49

    He looked impressive at the World Cup. Fingers crossed he does a good job at Leeds.

  • Comment posted by Slenderman, today at 20:47

    Hulk Hogan to sign next

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 20:47

    A very good January for Leeds fans. Good signings ,kept Harrison , did not sign Perez and shipped Llorente off and will get money for him! Now all we need is JM to stay away from tv cameras and be quiet. Get on with the job with a stronger squad and enough of this relegation nonsense!!

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, today at 20:45

    Caught the eye at the WC.
    Interesting to see how he does in the PL.
    Potentially a very good signing

  • Comment posted by Ian , today at 20:44

    Don’t care if the team is all Americans some fickle fans

  • Comment posted by bazzer321, today at 20:43

    Signed a proven midfielder, young striker and cb/lb. If we go down with that squad, if would be a travesty and marsch would have to go. Spent big as the 49ers don't want to take over a championship team...

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 20:40

    Good player should do well mot

  • Comment posted by Sirop de Fabricant, today at 20:38

    Good addition to the 1st team.

    Jesse certainly has no excuses now as he’s filling the team with players and cultures he knows … and that’s 3 USA internationals now in or around the 1st team plus a USA Head Coach and Assistant Coach.

    • Reply posted by Sirop de Fabricant, today at 20:40

      Sirop de Fabricant replied:
      Oh and (potentially) US owners soon in the 49ers … mmm, is there a link there?😁

  • Comment posted by General Apathy, today at 20:38

    USA United. With Marsch there it’s just a matter of time before he gets the boot and suddenly it’ll be a difficult squad to manage. Relegation beckons unless a miracle occurs.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 20:37

    Good player - guess the USA connection and the fact that Juve have been
    caught out for some slightly irregular book-keeping meant this could happen.

  • Comment posted by Myfriendstan, today at 20:37

    Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds!

  • Comment posted by WhiteHot, today at 20:35

    Decent signing...He should fit right in!

