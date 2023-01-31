Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Kevin McDonald (left) achieved promotion to the Premier League twice with Fulham before needing a kidney transplant

Exeter City have signed former Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald and Championship striker James Scott from Hull City for an undisclosed fee.

McDonald, 34, had been without a club since departing Dundee United at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

He spent eight months out following a kidney transplant in April 2021.

The midfielder, who won five caps for Scotland previously played for Burnley, Sheffield United, Wolves and Fulham in the Championship and Premier League.

"He'd been in at other clubs but felt the fit at Exeter was right for him," said manager Gary Caldwell.

"He has real character and the knowledge and expertise he can pass on to the other midfield players will be invaluable for us."

Scott, 22, joins the Grecians on a one-and-a-half-year deal.

He made 26 appearances and scored four goals for the Tigers in all competitions.

Scott played for Exeter boss Caldwell during a loan spell with Hibernian, when he was assistant manager there in 2021-22.

"I believe we are a perfect club for him to give him the support and the love he needs to get his career back on track," said Caldwell.