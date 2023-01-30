Last updated on .From the section Reading

Cesare Casadei (right) came through the youth ranks at Inter Milan

Reading have signed midfielder Cesare Casadei on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made eight starts for their under-21's side and scored four goals since joining the club in August.

"He is comfortable on the ball and powerful in possession," manager Paul Ince told the club website external-link .

"Our midfield resources have been stretched all season and Casadei will bring us another option in the middle."

Casadei came through Inter Milan's youth ranks and was part of their title-winning under-17 squad before progressing to train with the senior team.

He has also played for Italy's under-21 team.

"I am very pleased that we have been able to secure the services of a dynamic young player," said Reading head of football operations, Mark Bowen.

"I'm sure Cesare will hit the ground running and play an important role in the remaining 18 games of the campaign."