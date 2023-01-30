Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Josh March spent three years with Forest Green

Stevenage have signed forward Josh March from Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old scored six goals in 33 appearances for Forest Green this season after helping them win promotion from League Two last term.

Stevenage boss Steve Evans said it had taken a "six-month chase" to sign March.

"He is everything we were looking for," Evans said. "He is quick, has a great work ethic and is a goalscorer."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.