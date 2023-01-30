Ross County v Hibernian team news, stats & selectors

Ross County v Hibernian (Tuesday, 19:45 GMT)

Ross County will be without on-loan midfielder Nohan Kenneh as he cannot face his parent club. Long-term absentees Ben Purrington (ankle) and Ben Paton (knee) are the only others who are missing for County.

Hibernian could hand a debut to CJ Egan-Riley after signing the 20-year-old defender on loan from Burnley. Kyle Magennis and Jake Doyle-Hayes remain on the sidelines while Rocky Bushiri (ankle), Mykola Kukharevych and Martin Boyle (both knee) are out long term. Academy youngsters Josh O'Connor and Oscar MacIntyre could feature again.

County manager Malky Mackay: "It's going to be a tough game. Hibs are coming into it off the back of a terrific win at but we are looking forward to it after our win at the weekend and at Easter Road six weeks ago. It's important that when we get chances we take them because this is a tight league with very little between a lot of teams."

New Hibs defender CJ Egan-Riley: "I'm not sure if I will start but I will be ready to come off the bench and if someone wakes up and they are ill and I have to start then I will be ready. I can't wait to get in front of the fans and show my team-mates what I am here to do."

Did you know? In the 2012-13 season Ross County defeated Hibs in all three Scottish Premiership games - including a 3-2 thriller in October that was their first win at home in the league that campaign.

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team