Raskin was born in Liege and has been with the club since he was seven

Manager Michael Beale says Rangers are getting closer to signing Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin but work is still needed on the transfer.

The 21-year-old is out of contract this summer and will not sign a new deal.

"I can't confirm anything right now. We are closer but it's not guaranteed," said Beale, who expects forward Morgan Whittaker to stay at Swansea City.

"He is a sought-after player in Europe. There is loads of interest in him - he has a lot of options I believe."

Beale, whose side face Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Premiership at Tynecastle on Wednesday night, believes the Belgium Under-21 player's versatility makes him an attractive option.

"He is someone who can connect the midfield and the forwards, he is technically a very good player. He can play as a six or an eight and he will be a good signing for someone," added the Rangers boss.

"There is a lot of competition for his signature. It is an eye-catching one because of his age and the fact his contract is running down.

"I want one more (signing) that would compete with (Ryan) Jack, (John) Lundstram and (Glen) Kamara in their sort of roles. That's what we're looking for."

The Rangers manager is also eager to bring in a striker - but expects to have to wait until the summer to get his man.

"I would like to bring a number nine into the building that's different to the ones we've got," added Beale, who made playmaker Todd Cantwell his first signing last week.

"My eyes are on that. That target is probably not available right now but will be in the summer.

"I don't want to give you any names because everybody else might start liking him but I've got my eye on a very specific player for the summer and I'm hoping we'll be able to do that then."

Beale suggested Rangers are trying to bring a defender to the club before Tuesday's transfer deadline to provide cover for senior centre-backs Conor Goldson and Ben Davies but again suggested he may have to wait until the summer.

"There are one or two really interesting things which become much clearer in the summer if I'm honest, but if we can force something through, we'll try to," he added.