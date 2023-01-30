Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez joined Benfica from Argentinian side River Plate last year

Chelsea have bid 120m euros (£105.6m) for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in a move that would make him the British transfer record signing.

So far there is no indication whether the Blues' offer, thought to include instalments, will be accepted.

But if the deal goes through, it would eclipse the £100m Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Fernandez was named young player of the tournament during Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Benfica have previously accused Chelsea of trying to unsettle Fernandez, with the Portuguese side's manager Roger Schmidt declaring their pursuit "closed".

But it is not thought the Premier League club would have made a fresh offer without being given some indication it might be accepted.

More to follow.