Wolves transfer news: Joao Gomes joins on five-and-a-half-year contract
Wolves have signed Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Flamengo.
Wanderers have paid a reported £15m for the 21-year-old, who becomes Julen Lopetegui's sixth signing.
Gomes' deal, subject to a work permit and international clearance, has the option of an extra year at Wolves, who beat French side Lyon to his signature.
He has played 86 league games for his hometown club, scoring once, and winning the Copa Libertadores in 2022.
Gomes only made his debut in November 2020 but has also won the Brazilian Serie A league title and domestic cup with Flamengo.
He joins Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia, Matheus Cunha, Craig Dawson and Daniel Bentley in arriving at Molineux since Lopetegui took charge.
Wolves have climbed to 17th in the Premier League, outside the relegation zone on goal difference, by taking seven points from a possible 15 under the Spaniard.
