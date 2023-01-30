Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Oliver Burke joined Werder Bremen last summer following a two-season stint with Sheffield United in which he made 36 appearances

Millwall have re-signed forward Oliver Burke from Werder Bremen on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Scotland international scored two goals in 14 outings for the Lions during a loan spell at The Den in the second half of last season.

He joined the German Bundesliga club from Sheffield United in June last year for an undisclosed fee, and has scored twice in 17 appearances for Bremen.

Burke has also had spells at Nottingham Forest, RB Leipzig and West Brom.

