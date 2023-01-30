Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Louie Barry spent time at Barcelona's academy

Aston Villa have loaned winger Louie Barry to League Two side Salford City for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old, who was part of Barcelona's academy, scored on his one senior outing for the Premier League club, against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Barry has previously spent time on loan at Ipswich, Swindon and most recently MK Dons earlier this season, where he scored once in 32 games.

"I feel like coming here will improve me as a player," Barry said.

"I'm a very attacking player, I'm very forward thinking, whenever I get the ball I think forward.

"I'm a goal scorer, that's where I made my name, scoring goals. I like to create, I like to make things happen in the box when I get the ball, I want to drive forward, get players and put them on the back foot."

Barry spent a decade at West Brom before joining Barca's junior ranks, and then returned to England with Villa in January 2020.

