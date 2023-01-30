Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe's new owner David Hilton says the club's debt to HMRC is now cleared

New owner David Hilton says Scunthorpe United's outstanding tax debt to His Majesty's Revenue & Customs has been paid in full.

Payment of the bill means the winding-up petition which was served by HMRC during former owner Peter Swann's reign would be withdrawn.

Hilton expects their transfer embargo to be lifted and says discussions with potential signings are ongoing.

The former Ilkeston Town owner took control from Swann last week.

Scunthorpe are 23rd in the National League, five points from safety, and appointed Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean as their new manager on Sunday.