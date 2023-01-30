Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Martin Kelly's most recent West Bromwich Albion appearance came in their 4-0 FA Cup third-round replay win over Chesterfield on 17 January

Wigan Athletic have signed defender Martin Kelly on loan from fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old former England international started out at Liverpool and made 62 appearances for the Reds.

He went on to join Crystal Palace in 2014 and spent eight years with the club, playing 148 times.

Kelly joined the Baggies in the summer of 2022 and has since turned out seven times for the club this season.

He joins Steven Caulker, Miguel Azeez and Christ Tiehi in joining the Latics in January and bolsters Shaun Maloney's defensive options as they fight to remain in the division.

Wigan are bottom of the Championship table after 28 games and are four points from safety.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.