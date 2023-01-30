Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

St Johnstone have lodged an appeal against the red card shown to Nicky Clark in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Rangers.

The forward was dismissed after 37 minutes following a challenge on Ryan Jack, with a VAR check confirming serious foul play.

"I just can't get it, I don't understand it," said Saints manager Callum Davidson after the match.

"A really big decision, I don't think it was a red card."

Soon after the sending off, referee Willie Collum stuck with his decision to give Jack a yellow card for a late tackle on Adam Montgomery after checking the pitchside monitor.

Davidson, who was also upset by the award of a penalty for handball, said of the red card: "He was getting fouled originally, he has lost his balance a little bit as he has gone to ground. Ryan Jack has come in to him at force, not the other way round."