Chelsea beat Manchester City in last year's final and will go for a third consecutive trophy this year

Holders Chelsea will host 14-time winners Arsenal in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

Women's Super League leaders Manchester United will take on Championship side Durham.

Cardiff City Ladies, not to be confused with Cardiff City Women, the team associated with the men's Championship club, are the only side left outside of the top two tiers and will face Lewes.

The fifth round ties will take place from Sunday, 26 February.

Elsewhere, beaten finalists last year Manchester City will travel to Bristol City while Birmingham, who knocked out WSL side Everton in the fourth round, will travel to Charlton Athletic and Brighton will host Coventry.

Aston Villa, who beat AFC Fylde 11-0 in round four, will take on fellow WSL side West Ham and Tottenham will host Reading, who beat fellow league strugglers Leicester on penalties on Sunday.

Draw in full

Charlton Athletic v Birmingham City

Manchester United v Durham

West Ham v Aston Villa

Lewes v Cardiff City

Tottenham v Reading

Chelsea v Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion v Coventry United

Bristol City v Manchester City