Joao Cancelo: Bayern Munich in talks to sign Manchester City defender

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Joao Cancelo
Joao Cancelo has scored five Premier League goals for Manchester City

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is in line to join German champions Bayern Munich before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

A deal for the Portugal full-back is still to be completed but the proposal is for an initial loan with a 70m euro (£61.5m) option to buy in the summer.

The 28-year-old signed for City from Juventus in 2019 and has made 98 Premier League appearances.

He has won two league titles and the EFL Cup under Pep Guardiola.

Cancelo had previously been viewed as one of the key players in Guardiola's squad due to his ability to drift inside and act as a playmaker when City had the ball. 

His performances saw him named in the PFA Premier League team of the year for the last two seasons.

However, he has only started three games since the World Cup and his last two appearances were in the defeats by Southampton and Manchester United.

The emergence of teenager Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake's improved form has left the City manager feeling confident he has enough defensive options to cover the exit of a player who is keen to move to Bayern in order to keep playing at the highest level possible.

In December 2021, Cancelo suffered cuts to the face after attempting to fight off a gang of four intruders at his home in a "horrific robbery."

He signed a new five-year deal with the reigning Premier League champions in February 2022, extending his contract at Etihad Stadium until 2027.

Last summer City sold defender Oleksandr Zinchenko and forward Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, as well as Raheem Sterling to Chelsea in a £50m deal.

Analysis - Tactical tweaks reduced Cancelo's influence

Pep Guardiola has never made any secret of the fact he won't keep an unhappy player.

Joao Cancelo is not happy at his limited game time, Bayern have made an offer and Guardiola has gone for it. It is as simple as that.

The brutal truth is that, in a season where City have struggled to find the consistency and effectiveness of recent seasons, Cancelo is one of those who has not reached the required levels.

Erling Haaland's arrival has triggered some tactical tweaks and Cancelo is no longer the force he was.

In addition, the emergence of teenager Rico Lewis at right-back and the improved form of Nathan Ake, who made a match-winning contribution from left-back against Arsenal on Friday, has left Guardiola confident about his options.

There are question marks over the fitness of John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias, so this move is not without risk.

But Guardiola has led City to four titles in five seasons, and in sanctioning this move has shown he is brave enough to make decisions he believes will give the club the best chance of continued success.

  • Comment posted by mbmiller, today at 13:48

    Something has gone off. There is no way Lewis is anywhere near the standard of Cancelo, and this change of formation problem I don't buy. Cancelo can't play the role Pep wants, but a raw 18 yr old can? Don't buy it.

    • Reply posted by Albion, today at 13:59

      Albion replied:
      You don’t have to buy it - although I’m sure you’re an expert.

  • Comment posted by mr mark, today at 13:48

    Must have been something happened in the dressing room for pep to let one of the best full backs in the world go so abruptly

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 14:13

      Pandemania replied:
      I wonder what

  • Comment posted by Soi6 , today at 13:52

    Big mistake letting him go. 🤔🧐😱

  • Comment posted by Another Fickle Fan, today at 13:46

    Guardiola is ruthless. Sometimes players go through a patch of poor form and with time get back to their best. Pep obviously doesn't have the patience for that, and I for one will miss seeing him in the PL. The type of flair player I love to watch

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 14:03

      bbcwatcher replied:
      TAA but better at defending and not as good at Crossing and Shooting

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 13:46

    €70m option to buy, which will not likely happen. Must have been a big fallout. To think Mendy unavailable, Zinchenko sold, Wilson Esbrand loaned and now Cancelo loaned. Thank God for Ake's versatility. Clearly an issue with certain players and the manager.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 14:03

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Esbrand isn't a great player.

  • Comment posted by Gadster, today at 13:55

    He sold Sterling for big bucks and proven to be past sell-by date. He sold Jesus - great sale (given injury issues)…..in Pep I trust!

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 14:03

      Pandemania replied:
      Like or hate them city make some great sales. Jesus, sterling, zinchenko to name a few

  • Comment posted by Doofer Top Left Kippax Stand , today at 13:54

    It smacks of a falling out with Pep which was suspected prior to the World cup. Same with some other players out of favour. Top player on his day left or right I think we may regret it.

  • Comment posted by the sheriff , today at 14:09

    Love all the armchair managers on here questioning Pep’s transfer decisions. No doubt he checks HYS every day to make sure he’s doing his job properly 😂

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 14:02

    A couple of bad performances saw him dropped but to sell him really

  • Comment posted by scallietears, today at 13:51

    he would be first choice left back so something has broken down. great player on his day, and when fully committed has been a driving force at times at city.

    However, kudos to Pep and the club - if players aint performing or things arent working then get shut.

    Weve seen complacency creep in this season and a lack of hunger that has made us so successful

    • Reply posted by red on my sleeve , today at 15:17

      red on my sleeve replied:
      he's delivery's to haland would've been priceless! strange one.

  • Comment posted by Cheese_Conquistador, today at 15:09

    The comments here are stupid. He's not happy that's clear. We aren't like Spurs or United. If a player isn't happy and they want to go we let them as we should. If he does go I truly wish him all the best. It may be your team but you don't own people. As for dressing room comments you do make me laugh. This is Pep you clowns not Mourinho or the last 27 United managers since Fergie left. lol.

  • Comment posted by BG, today at 14:15

    He was an FPL point machine last season!

  • Comment posted by tomquark27, today at 14:10

    Always been a weird one - didn't fit the system and looked completely lost when he first signed and that continued for a while, then hit a purple patch where he looked genuinely amazing, and has gone back to how he was when he first signed...probably a good thing for both the player and the club this one, with Rico getting more game time!

  • Comment posted by DarthVegan77, today at 14:10

    Very surprising. He's had a slight dip in form, but still brings so much to the team. I can only assume there's a replacement lined up.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 14:15

      Bloomoon replied:
      Academy graduate Rico Lewis. Joao Cancelo is a mercurial talent and I wish him well, but he’s not guaranteed a start at Bayern either unless he knuckles down to earn it

  • Comment posted by Word_Volition, today at 13:46

    Citys best defender leaving ?.... Has Pep lost the plot altogether .... ?

    • Reply posted by Another Fickle Fan, today at 13:50

      Another Fickle Fan replied:
      Best defender? He's a good full back who plays as a winger, but certainly not the best defender you have. Dias anyone?

  • Comment posted by bluemoon80, today at 13:46

    Very risky move we don't have much cover.

    • Reply posted by Another Fickle Fan, today at 13:49

      Another Fickle Fan replied:
      Pull the other one 😂
      Nobody worthwhile from the youth setup? I'm sure Guardiola knows what he's doing

  • Comment posted by BaggiosPonytail, today at 14:31

    He's not really a defender in the way you would traditionally have described them but as a creative midfielder/wide player he has been excellent for Man City. I suspect they are going to go more defensive at left back which would allow the likes of Lewis to play as an auxiliary midfielder most of the time.

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 14:30

    Strange decision on thd face of it but Pep was right with Sterling. What's he done at Chelsea?

    • Reply posted by Chas7, today at 15:10

      Chas7 replied:
      Difference is Sterling is, has and always will be average.
      Cancelo is quality.

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 15:16

    Again, Pep is willing to sell any player to his old clubs Bayern and Barca!!!!

  • Comment posted by Freeman, today at 15:12

    Has pep lost the plot? First of all selling Jesus and zinchenko to a premier league rival and now one of his best crosses of the ball to a champions league rival.

