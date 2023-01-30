Last updated on .From the section Man City

Joao Cancelo has scored five Premier League goals for Manchester City

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is in talks to join German champions Bayern Munich on loan before Tuesday's transfer window deadline.

A deal for the Portugal full-back is still to be completed but the proposal is for an initial loan with a 70m euro (£61.5m) option to buy in the summer.

The 28-year-old signed for City from Juventus in 2019 and has made 98 Premier League appearances.

He has won two Premier League titles and the EFL Cup under Pep Guardiola.

Cancelo had previously been viewed as one of the key players in Guardiola's squad and his performances saw him named in the PFA Premier League team of the year for the last two seasons.

However, he has only started three games since the World Cup and his last two appearances were in the defeats by Southampton and Manchester United.

The emergence of teenager Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake's improved form has left the City manager feeling confident he has enough defensive options to cover the exit of a player who is keen to take up the option of moving to Bayern in order to keep playing at the highest level possible.

