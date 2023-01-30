Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Harrison Ashby made his Premier League debut in December 2021 and has also played in the Europa League, Europa Conference League and EFL Cup

Newcastle have agreed a deal worth up to £3m for West Ham defender Harrison Ashby.

The 21-year-old Scotland Under-21 international, who joined the Hammers as a youngster and has made seven appearances for the senior side, will have a Newcastle medical on Monday.

His contract is due to expire in the summer and he told West Ham he was not willing to sign an extension.

Newcastle signed Everton forward Anthony Gordon for £45m on Sunday.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has ruled out selling French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 25, during the January transfer window, which closes on Tuesday.

"He's here to stay," said Howe. "He's an integral part of my team."

Howe said 21-year-old Gordon has "huge attributes" and "huge potential to have a big impact on our season".

"He's a very quick, dynamic player," he said. "The best is yet to come from him, but he can add something different for us and I'm delighted to get him.

"We are getting someone that is fiercely determined, ambitious. He's got a nice balance between confidence and knowing there are areas to improve in his game. I've got no doubts about his character."