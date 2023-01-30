CJ Egan-Riley: Burnley defender joins Hibernian on loan
Last updated on .From the section Hibernian
Hibernian have signed Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 20-year-old is a centre-back, who also has experience at right-back and in a defensive midfield role.
He joined Burnley last summer from Manchester City but has been limited to six appearances for the Championship leaders.
"CJ is a top young talent, and we can't wait to start working with him," said Hibs boss Lee Johnson.
"He's a player that Vincent Kompany took to Burnley after knowing his qualities from the Manchester City set-up.
"Due to Burnley's positive form and performances this season, they have allowed him out to get important game-time, and as soon as we knew he was available, we were quick to snap up the opportunity."
During his time at City, Egan-Riley made three first team outings.
Hibs sold Ryan Porteous to Watford last week and have lost fellow centre-back Rocky Bushiri to a long-term ankle injury.
