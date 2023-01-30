Last updated on .From the section Luton

Jack Walton has been second-choice to Brad Collins in Barnsley's league team

Luton Town have signed goalkeeper Jack Walton from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee, with Hatters keeper Harry Isted going the other way on loan.

Walton, 24, has played nine games for the Tykes this season, all but one of them coming in cup competitions.

Walton's contract at Oakwell, where he used to work with Luton goalkeeping coach Kevin Pilkington, was due to expire at the end of the season.

Isted, 25, moves to League One side Barnsley for the rest of the season.

