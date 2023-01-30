Last updated on .From the section Derby

Luke McGee has played 22 games for Forest Green Rovers in League One this season

Derby County have signed goalkeeper Luke McGee on loan from Forest Green Rovers for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old has been brought in after West Ham cut short Joseph Anang's season-long loan at Pride Park.

McGee has made 110 appearances for Forest Green - 48 as they won promotion from League Two last season - since joining them from Portsmouth in 2020.

He is not eligible for Derby's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Premier League side West Ham on Monday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.