Penalty-saving goalkeeper James Hamon joined Truro City from Exeter City in the summer of 2019

Truro City manager Paul Wotton says he is proud of his side after they won 1-0 at Southern Premier South leaders Weston-super-Mare.

The victory sees second-placed Truro close the gap at the top to one point, although Weston have two games in hand.

Andrew Neal gave the White Tigers the lead as he headed home four minutes before the end of the first half.

Truro goalkeeper James Hamon saved a second-half penalty from Dayle Grubb as Wotton's men held on for the win.

"Weston-super-Mare in my opinion are the best team I've managed against since I've been manager of Truro," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"But we matched them and more, so if the lads have got that little bit of belief with them who knows what we can do.

"They worked themselves tremendously hard and I'm very proud of them and very proud to be Truro manager."

Former Exeter City goalkeeper Hamon kept a second successive clean sheet as Truro extended their unbeaten run to five league matches.

"The penalty save seemed to re-energise us and we kicked on from that, so it was a really big moment in the game and we thank him for that," added Wotton.

"I'm not going to sit here and say it feels like any other win, because it's been billed all week in the media as top versus second, so we're elated to win the game.

"But we don't get four points for winning it, you don't get any more points.

"It narrows the gap a little bit, if Weston had won today they would have been odds on for the title, but there's still 17 games to go.

"It's such a boring cliche, but it is game by game and we've got to recover and go again next week."