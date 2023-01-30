Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is interested in talking to Aberdeen about their vacant managerial position. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers face competition for Nicolas Raskin, with Napoli now credited with an interest in the 21-year-old Standard Liege midfielder. (La Capitale via Scottish Sun external-link )

Reports in the Netherlands suggest Aberdeen are leading the race to sign Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter on loan. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibs are among the frontrunners to land Benfica defender Francisco Ferro on loan. The 25-year-old is currently with Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem. (A Bola via Edinburgh Evening News external-link )

Tony Watt, linked with Salford City and KV Oostende in Belgium, is edging closer to the Dundee United exit door after head coach Liam Fox revealed there has been "movement" regarding the striker's future. (Courier) external-link

Manager Robbie Neilson does not expect any players to leave Hearts before Tuesday night's transfer deadline, but he is trying to secure one more signing. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Celtic skipper Callum McGregor has one eye on Scott Brown's record of 620 games after making his 400th appearance for the club in yesterday's 2-0 win at Dundee United. (Scottish Sun) external-link