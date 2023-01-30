Last updated on .From the section Football

Graham Arnold (left) won two A-League titles with Sydney FC

Graham Arnold will continue as Australia coach until the end of the 2026 World Cup, Football Australia confirmed on Monday.

Arnold, 59, led the Socceroos to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar where they were knocked out of the tournament by winners Argentina.

Reports said Arnold had rejected offers from European sides and one Asian national team to remain in charge.

"I love Australia and I love Australian football," he said.

"Nothing in football can ever match the elation, pride and sense of achievement, I and the entire set-up felt in Qatar."

The former Socceroos striker was appointed assistant coach of Australia in 2000 and then served as interim boss for a year after Dutchman Guus Hiddink left in 2006.

He returned to the national side in 2018 as coach after a disappointing World Cup campaign in Russia saw Australia finish bottom of Group C.

They qualified for the 2022 winter tournament - their fifth World Cup in a row - by beating Peru on penalties in an intercontinental play-off in Doha.

Following a 4-1 defeat in their opening group game against France, Australia beat Tunisia to finish runners-up in Group D and reach the knockout round for only the second time.

Arnold said his "hunger" to stay in the role "has never been stronger" and he wanted to deliver success at both national and grassroots level.

He added: "I know I have more to give to the Socceroos programme and Australian football, where I want to deliver more smiles for our fans as we did in Qatar.

"I'm hugely passionate about our pathways and ensuring we are not only producing more elite talent through a connected pyramid, but making sure those footballers are getting the right opportunities to fulfil their dreams.

"In addition to success on the field over the next four years, I want to help deliver results for football in the form of bespoke infrastructure for our game across Australia."