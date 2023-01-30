Genero Adran Premier round-up

Sunday, 29 January

Aberystwyth Town 2-2 Swansea City: Swansea stay stay third after being held to a draw at Aberystwyth. Stacey John-Davis and new recruit Lailah Muscat put Swansea 2-1 up at half-time after Emily Thomas' opener, but Amy Jenkins scored the equaliser early in the second half.

The New Saints 1-5 Cardiff City: Leaders Cardiff City have completed phase one of the season unbeaten thanks to a convincing win at The New Saints at Park Hall. Siobhan Walsh, Danielle Broadhurst and Phoebie Poole put Cardiff 3-0 up at the break before Seren Watkins stretched their lead. Helen Evans scored for the home side before fit-again Catherine Walsh wrapped up the win as Cardiff made it 38 points from a possible 42 this season.

Pontypridd United 6-1 Barry Town: Pontypridd United claimed a comfortable victory over second-bottom Barry with Olivia Francis scoring twice. Emily Bayliss, Holly Broad, Carys Bufton and Alison Witts were also on target for the home side, with Taite Trivett scoring Barry's consolation.

Cardiff Met 0-0 Abergavenny: Second-placed Cardiff Met were left frustrated as they were held to a goalless draw by bottom-of-the-table Abergavenny, who claimed just a second point of the season despite having a player sent off.