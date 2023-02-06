Last updated on .From the section Championship

Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz had a clear sight of goal but his strike lacked conviction

Shaun Maloney's reign as Wigan Athletic manager began with an attritional Championship stalemate at Blackburn Rovers.

The newly appointed Latics boss, one of Wigan's 2013 FA Cup heroes, saw his bottom-of-the-table side enjoy the better of the Ewood Park exchange with a spirited display against their play-off chasing hosts.

Although the goalless draw - Wigan's first clean sheet since the corresponding fixture in October - was not enough to move them off the foot of the table, the performance brought greater cheer to the visiting supporters than the disgruntled home fans.

Blackburn were the brighter of the two sides early on but Maloney's men grew in confidence.

Despite a promising start the game increasingly became hard going, with few clear-cut chances being created.

By the full-time whistle it was Wigan who were the happier of the two clubs, with a strong and resilient display - a far cry from their defensive troubles under Maloney's predecessor Kolo Toure.

For Jon Dahl Tomasson it was a night of frustration at his Blackburn side toiled with little imagination.

And yet the opening stages offered hope. Ben Amos came to Wigan's rescue in the fourth minute when he was down quickly to smother Ben Brereton Diaz's shot. The Blackburn man was given way too much space down the right of Wigan's half but his finish was poor, with the striker signposting his shot as he prepared to pull the trigger.

Wigan kept pushing as Blackburn began to run out of ideas during the first half. A cross-field ball from Omar Rekik gave fellow debutant Danel Sinani some space to move into. He cut inside, seizing on the gap created by Max Power's overlapping run, only to see his shot peel away from Aynsley Pears' goal.

Blackburn responded with their own period of first-half pressure - Amos again quick to respond to Sorba Thomas' 45th-minute shot.

New boy Martin Kelly made his mark for the visitors just after the hour. Blackburn's low cross looked destined to reach Bradley Dack, only for the recent loan signing from West Brom to clear the danger.

And the Latics could consider themselves unfortunate not to take the lead within minutes. James McClean's corner was met by Kelly at the far post, but the goal was disallowed due to Callum Lang's tangle with Lewis Travis being interpreted as a foul in the hosts' favour - despite replays being inconclusive.

Kelly's night was to end on a sad note, with the defender being forced off in clear discomfort after badly twisting his knee.

Blackburn had a late shout for a penalty when Pickering appeared to stumble in the box. No foul was given.

The result leaves Wigan bottom of the table, despite drawing level with Blackpool on 26 points.

For Blackburn there was a feeling of points being wasted, despite moving above Millwall and level with sixth-placed West Brom.

Both sets of players clashed late on after Wigan's James McClean fouled Blackburn midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello