Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Wigan Athletic 0.
Shaun Maloney's reign as Wigan Athletic manager began with an attritional Championship stalemate at Blackburn Rovers.
The newly appointed Latics boss, one of Wigan's 2013 FA Cup heroes, saw his bottom-of-the-table side enjoy the better of the Ewood Park exchange with a spirited display against their play-off chasing hosts.
Although the goalless draw - Wigan's first clean sheet since the corresponding fixture in October - was not enough to move them off the foot of the table, the performance brought greater cheer to the visiting supporters than the disgruntled home fans.
Blackburn were the brighter of the two sides early on but Maloney's men grew in confidence.
Despite a promising start the game increasingly became hard going, with few clear-cut chances being created.
By the full-time whistle it was Wigan who were the happier of the two clubs, with a strong and resilient display - a far cry from their defensive troubles under Maloney's predecessor Kolo Toure.
For Jon Dahl Tomasson it was a night of frustration at his Blackburn side toiled with little imagination.
And yet the opening stages offered hope. Ben Amos came to Wigan's rescue in the fourth minute when he was down quickly to smother Ben Brereton Diaz's shot. The Blackburn man was given way too much space down the right of Wigan's half but his finish was poor, with the striker signposting his shot as he prepared to pull the trigger.
Wigan kept pushing as Blackburn began to run out of ideas during the first half. A cross-field ball from Omar Rekik gave fellow debutant Danel Sinani some space to move into. He cut inside, seizing on the gap created by Max Power's overlapping run, only to see his shot peel away from Aynsley Pears' goal.
Blackburn responded with their own period of first-half pressure - Amos again quick to respond to Sorba Thomas' 45th-minute shot.
New boy Martin Kelly made his mark for the visitors just after the hour. Blackburn's low cross looked destined to reach Bradley Dack, only for the recent loan signing from West Brom to clear the danger.
And the Latics could consider themselves unfortunate not to take the lead within minutes. James McClean's corner was met by Kelly at the far post, but the goal was disallowed due to Callum Lang's tangle with Lewis Travis being interpreted as a foul in the hosts' favour - despite replays being inconclusive.
Kelly's night was to end on a sad note, with the defender being forced off in clear discomfort after badly twisting his knee.
Blackburn had a late shout for a penalty when Pickering appeared to stumble in the box. No foul was given.
The result leaves Wigan bottom of the table, despite drawing level with Blackpool on 26 points.
For Blackburn there was a feeling of points being wasted, despite moving above Millwall and level with sixth-placed West Brom.
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Pears
- 11Rankin-CostelloBooked at 88mins
- 17CarterBooked at 70mins
- 16Wharton
- 3Pickering
- 27Travis
- 21BuckleySubstituted forMortonat 62'minutes
- 14ThomasSubstituted forHedgesat 80'minutes
- 23DackSubstituted forSzmodicsat 80'minutes
- 22BreretonBooked at 84mins
- 29ValeSubstituted forGallagherat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Morton
- 8Szmodics
- 9Gallagher
- 10Dolan
- 19Hedges
- 33Phillips
- 34Hilton
Wigan
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Amos
- 34KellySubstituted forCaulkerat 75'minutes
- 5Whatmough
- 24RekikSubstituted forPearceat 55'minutes
- 27Darikwa
- 22Tiéhi
- 8Power
- 11McCleanBooked at 88mins
- 25SinaniSubstituted forAasgaardat 66'minutes
- 19Lang
- 10KeaneSubstituted forWykeat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 2Nyambe
- 3Pearce
- 4Naylor
- 9Wyke
- 29Caulker
- 30Aasgaard
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
- Attendance:
- 14,540
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Wigan Athletic 0.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Ben Amos (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Attempt saved. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Thelo Aasgaard (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers).
Booking
Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
James McClean (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James McClean (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Whatmough (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.
Booking
Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Max Power (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Hedges following a set piece situation.
