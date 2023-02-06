Close menu
Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers20:00WiganWigan Athletic
Venue: Ewood Park, England

Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 17Carter
  • 16Wharton
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 21Buckley
  • 14Thomas
  • 23Dack
  • 22Brereton
  • 29Vale

Substitutes

  • 6Morton
  • 8Szmodics
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Dolan
  • 19Hedges
  • 33Phillips
  • 34Hilton

Wigan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Amos
  • 34Kelly
  • 5Whatmough
  • 24Rekik
  • 25Sinani
  • 27Darikwa
  • 8Power
  • 19Lang
  • 22Tiéhi
  • 11McClean
  • 10Keane

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 2Nyambe
  • 3Pearce
  • 4Naylor
  • 9Wyke
  • 29Caulker
  • 30Aasgaard
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough301461047351248
4Luton2913973729848
5Watford3012993633345
6West Brom2912893930944
7Millwall2812793428643
8Blackburn28141133135-443
9Sunderland2911994233942
10Norwich29126114034642
11Preston29117112733-640
12Hull30117123744-740
13Swansea29109104342139
14QPR30109113238-639
15Coventry29108113132-138
16Reading29115133344-1138
17Bristol City2999113939036
18Birmingham2998123438-435
19Stoke2996143338-533
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff3078152133-1229
22Huddersfield2876152636-1027
23Blackpool2868142843-1526
24Wigan2867152749-2225
