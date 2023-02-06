Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic

BlackburnBlackburn Rovers20:00WiganWigan Athletic
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Pears
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 17Carter
- 16Wharton
- 3Pickering
- 27Travis
- 21Buckley
- 14Thomas
- 23Dack
- 22Brereton
- 29Vale
Substitutes
- 6Morton
- 8Szmodics
- 9Gallagher
- 10Dolan
- 19Hedges
- 33Phillips
- 34Hilton
Wigan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Amos
- 34Kelly
- 5Whatmough
- 24Rekik
- 25Sinani
- 27Darikwa
- 8Power
- 19Lang
- 22Tiéhi
- 11McClean
- 10Keane
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 2Nyambe
- 3Pearce
- 4Naylor
- 9Wyke
- 29Caulker
- 30Aasgaard
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match report to follow.