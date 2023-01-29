Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Reims 1.
On-loan Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser for Reims against 10-man Paris St-Germain.
The result means PSG miss the opportunity to open up a five-point lead over Lens at the top of Ligue 1.
Neymar had opened the scoring for PSG who then had midfielder Marco Verratti sent off.
Balogun's equaliser arrived in the 96th minute to extend Reims' unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions.
The England under-21 international has now scored 11 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the most of any player aged 21 or under in Europe's big five leagues.
Reims, coached by 30-year-old Belgian-born Englishman Will Still, acquitted themselves well throughout against a PSG starting XI that contained Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for the first time since the World Cup.
PSG have now dropped points in three of their four league games in 2023 and their form will be a concern with the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich just over two weeks away.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99G DonnarummaBooked at 90mins
- 2Hakimi
- 5MarquinhosBooked at 28mins
- 4Ramos
- 14Bernat
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forVerrattiat 45'minutesBooked at 59mins
- 8RuizSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 68'minutes
- 28SolerSubstituted forDaniloat 63'minutes
- 30Messi
- 10NeymarSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 85'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 6Verratti
- 15Danilo
- 18Renato Sanches
- 29Pembélé
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 35Gharbi
- 44Ekitike
Reims
Formation 4-5-1
- 94Diouf
- 32Foket
- 24Agbadou
- 5Abdelhamid
- 25De Smet
- 39ItoBooked at 35minsSubstituted forvan Bergenat 83'minutes
- 21Matusiwa
- 15MunetsiSubstituted forDoumbiaat 75'minutes
- 8CajusteSubstituted forLopyat 83'minutes
- 70FlipsSubstituted forZeneliat 75'minutes
- 29Balogun
Substitutes
- 3Doumbia
- 4Busi
- 6Gravillon
- 10Zeneli
- 17Lopy
- 18Adeline
- 19van Bergen
- 30Penneteau
- 99Guitane
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Reims 1.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Reims 1. Folarin Balogun (Reims) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kamory Doumbia with a through ball.
Post update
Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims).
Booking
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Folarin Balogun (Reims).
Post update
Corner, Reims. Conceded by Juan Bernat.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Folarin Balogun (Reims) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mitchell van Bergen with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mitchell van Bergen (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Foket.
Post update
Attempt saved. Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arbër Zeneli.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Neymar.
Post update
Attempt missed. Arbër Zeneli (Reims) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mitchell van Bergen with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Reims. Mitchell van Bergen replaces Junya Ito.
Substitution
Substitution, Reims. Dion Lopy replaces Jens Cajuste.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.
Post update
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims).