French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain1ReimsReims1

Paris Saint Germain 1-1 Reims: Hosts held by Folarin Balogun's late goal

Folarin Bolagun scores
Folarin Bolagun's goal after 95 minutes and 30 seconds is the latest conceded by PSG in Ligue 1 since Opta started to collect this data (2006-07)

On-loan Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser for Reims against 10-man Paris St-Germain.

The result means PSG miss the opportunity to open up a five-point lead over Lens at the top of Ligue 1.

Neymar had opened the scoring for PSG who then had midfielder Marco Verratti sent off.

Balogun's equaliser arrived in the 96th minute to extend Reims' unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions.

The England under-21 international has now scored 11 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the most of any player aged 21 or under in Europe's big five leagues.

Reims, coached by 30-year-old Belgian-born Englishman Will Still, acquitted themselves well throughout against a PSG starting XI that contained Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for the first time since the World Cup.

PSG have now dropped points in three of their four league games in 2023 and their form will be a concern with the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich just over two weeks away.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99G DonnarummaBooked at 90mins
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5MarquinhosBooked at 28mins
  • 4Ramos
  • 14Bernat
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forVerrattiat 45'minutesBooked at 59mins
  • 8RuizSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 68'minutes
  • 28SolerSubstituted forDaniloat 63'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 85'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 6Verratti
  • 15Danilo
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 29Pembélé
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 35Gharbi
  • 44Ekitike

Reims

Formation 4-5-1

  • 94Diouf
  • 32Foket
  • 24Agbadou
  • 5Abdelhamid
  • 25De Smet
  • 39ItoBooked at 35minsSubstituted forvan Bergenat 83'minutes
  • 21Matusiwa
  • 15MunetsiSubstituted forDoumbiaat 75'minutes
  • 8CajusteSubstituted forLopyat 83'minutes
  • 70FlipsSubstituted forZeneliat 75'minutes
  • 29Balogun

Substitutes

  • 3Doumbia
  • 4Busi
  • 6Gravillon
  • 10Zeneli
  • 17Lopy
  • 18Adeline
  • 19van Bergen
  • 30Penneteau
  • 99Guitane
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamReims
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home12
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Reims 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Reims 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Reims 1. Folarin Balogun (Reims) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kamory Doumbia with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims).

  6. Booking

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Folarin Balogun (Reims).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Juan Bernat.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Folarin Balogun (Reims) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mitchell van Bergen with a through ball.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mitchell van Bergen (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Foket.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arbër Zeneli.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Neymar.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Arbër Zeneli (Reims) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mitchell van Bergen with a cross.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Reims. Mitchell van Bergen replaces Junya Ito.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Reims. Dion Lopy replaces Jens Cajuste.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.

  19. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG20153249153448
2Lens20136133141945
3Marseille20134340172343
4Monaco20115443271638
5Rennes20114537221537
6Lorient2010553330335
7Lille2010463526934
8Clermont208572427-329
9Lyon208483023728
10Nice207762320328
11Reims2051142224-226
12Toulouse207583135-426
13Nantes2041062124-322
14Montpellier2062123040-1020
15Troyes204793141-1019
16Brest2046102334-1118
17Strasbourg202992536-1115
18Ajaccio2043131636-2015
19Auxerre2034131643-2713
20Angers2022161745-288
View full French Ligue 1 table

