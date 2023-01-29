Match ends, Napoli 2, Roma 1.
Giovanni Simeone's late goal helped Napoli to a narrow win over Roma and saw them open up a 13-point gap at the top of Serie A.
Victor Osimhen's volley gave Luciano Spalletti's side an early lead but Roma levelled through Stephan El Shaarawy.
However the hosts, chasing a first Scudetto since 1990 and the days of Diego Maradona, pressed for a winner.
And Simeone's turn away from Chris Smalling and effort into the top corner proved decisive.
Napoli now have 53 points from 20 games, with Inter Milan a distant second on 40 points after their 2-1 win at Cremonese on Saturday. Roma are sixth in the table, one point off the Champions League places.
Meanwhile, defending champions AC Milan slipped out of the top four after suffering a 5-2 thrashing at home to struggling Sassuolo.
Stefano Pioli's side are on a four-match winless run in the Italian top flight and have conceded 12 goals in their last three matches in all competitions.
Domenico Berardi, Gregoire Defrel, Davide Frattesi, Armand Lauriente and Matheus Henrique all scored for the visitors as the Rossoneri conceded five at the San Siro for the first time in Serie A since April 1997, with Olivier Giroud and Divock Origi replying for the hosts.
"We have to react, we're probably not going to win the title again but we have to fight to qualify for the Champions League," Pioli told Sky Italia.
Juventus fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Monza to leave them languishing in 13th, while Lazio played out a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina to move up to third in the table.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Kim Min-jae
- 6Mário RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 69'minutes
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 68Lobotka
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNdombéléat 90+1'minutes
- 11LozanoSubstituted forSimeoneat 76'minutes
- 9OsimhenBooked at 68minsSubstituted forRaspadoriat 76'minutes
- 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forElmasat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Elmas
- 12Marfella
- 17Olivera
- 18Simeone
- 19Bereszynski
- 21Politano
- 23Zerbin
- 31Zedadka
- 55Østigård
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspadori
- 91Ndombélé
- 95Gollini
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23Mancini
- 6Smalling
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 59Zalewski
- 4CristanteSubstituted forVolpatoat 89'minutes
- 8MaticSubstituted forTahirovicat 83'minutes
- 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 45'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 21DybalaBooked at 33mins
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forBoveat 83'minutes
- 9AbrahamSubstituted forBelottiat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Belotti
- 17Viña
- 18Solbakken
- 20Camara
- 24Kumbulla
- 52Bove
- 62Volpato
- 63Boer
- 68Tahirovic
- 92El Shaarawy
- 99Svilar
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Roma 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Stanislav Lobotka.
Post update
Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Napoli).
Post update
Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Eljif Elmas (Napoli).
Post update
Gianluca Mancini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Tanguy Ndombélé replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ibañez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mathías Olivera.
Post update
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Cristian Volpato replaces Bryan Cristante.
Post update
Attempt missed. Edoardo Bove (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andrea Belotti with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, Roma 1. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Benjamin Tahirovic replaces Nemanja Matic.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Edoardo Bove replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Post update
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).
