Schofield replaced interim boss Andy Crosby in the role in July 2021

John Schofield has stepped down from his role as manager of the Northern Ireland Under-21 team.

Schofield, who said he is disappointed to be leaving the position, was appointed in July 2021 after a year as the side's part-time assistant coach.

He had previously been working with Peterborough United's U23s.

Under the Barnsley native, NI finished third in their Euro 2023 qualifying group, eight points behind second-placed Slovakia.

"I want to thank everyone connected to the Irish Football Association for the opportunity to work with some brilliant young footballers who not only have exciting careers in front of them as players but as young men, too," he said.

He added: 'I am, of course, disappointed to be leaving, however I am comforted by the fact that I have contributed to the development of those players and helped them gain invaluable experience in their own journeys.

"I wish everyone associated to the team, both players and staff, the best of luck."