Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid0Real SociedadReal Sociedad0

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad: Hosts lose ground in title race after goalless stalemate

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vinicius Junior
Vinicius Junior saw three of his four efforts on goal well saved by Alex Remiro

Real Madrid lost ground in the La Liga title race as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Real Sociedad.

The result left Madrid five points adrift of leaders Barcelona, who won at Girona on Saturday and three points clear of third-placed Sociedad.

Brazil winger Vinicius Junior had the pick of Madrid's chances with three good opportunities.

However, goalkeeper Alex Remiro excelled for the visitors with a string of fine saves to frustrate the hosts.

Meanwhile, Real's city rivals Atletico sit fourth in the table after Saul Niguez scored the only goal after coming on as substitute at Osasuna.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 6NachoBooked at 41mins
  • 3Militão
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 12Camavinga
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forModricat 77'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 19CeballosSubstituted forAsensioat 77'minutes
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 10Modric
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 31Martín

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Remiro GargalloBooked at 90mins
  • 6ElustondoBooked at 65minsSubstituted forOlasagastiat 66'minutes
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 24Le Normand
  • 12MuñozSubstituted forRicoat 45'minutes
  • 23MéndezSubstituted forNavarroat 55'minutes
  • 3ZubimendiBooked at 27mins
  • 4Illarramendi
  • 10OyarzabalSubstituted forMarínat 55'minutes
  • 19SørlothSubstituted forFernándezat 84'minutes
  • 14KuboBooked at 68mins

Substitutes

  • 9Fernández
  • 13Zubiaurre
  • 15Rico
  • 17Navarro
  • 22Turrientes
  • 28Martín
  • 30González de Zárate
  • 31Olasagasti
  • 42Marín
Referee:
Mario Melero López
Attendance:
58,129

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Sociedad 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Sociedad 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Luka Modric.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Marco Asensio.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Navarro.

  7. Booking

    Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Pablo Marín (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).

  14. Post update

    Offside, Real Sociedad. Álex Remiro tries a through ball, but Carlos Fernández is caught offside.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Carlos Fernández replaces Alexander Sørloth.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Asier Illarramendi.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Igor Zubeldia.

  18. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 29th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1815213763147
2Real Madrid18133238162242
3Real Sociedad19123428181039
4Atl Madrid19104528161234
5Villarreal189452113831
6Real Betis189452014631
7Osasuna198471818028
8Ath Bilbao197572520526
9Rayo Vallecano187562422226
10Mallorca197481518-325
11Almería196492329-622
12Girona195682629-321
13Sevilla195682126-521
14Valencia185582521420
15Espanyol194872329-620
16Celta Vigo195591829-1120
17Real Valladolid1962111428-1420
18Cádiz194781429-1519
19Getafe1945101626-1017
20Elche1906131239-276
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport