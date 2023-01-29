Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vinicius Junior saw three of his four efforts on goal well saved by Alex Remiro

Real Madrid lost ground in the La Liga title race as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Real Sociedad.

The result left Madrid five points adrift of leaders Barcelona, who won at Girona on Saturday and three points clear of third-placed Sociedad.

Brazil winger Vinicius Junior had the pick of Madrid's chances with three good opportunities.

However, goalkeeper Alex Remiro excelled for the visitors with a string of fine saves to frustrate the hosts.

Meanwhile, Real's city rivals Atletico sit fourth in the table after Saul Niguez scored the only goal after coming on as substitute at Osasuna.