Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Sociedad 0.
Real Madrid lost ground in the La Liga title race as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Real Sociedad.
The result left Madrid five points adrift of leaders Barcelona, who won at Girona on Saturday and three points clear of third-placed Sociedad.
Brazil winger Vinicius Junior had the pick of Madrid's chances with three good opportunities.
However, goalkeeper Alex Remiro excelled for the visitors with a string of fine saves to frustrate the hosts.
Meanwhile, Real's city rivals Atletico sit fourth in the table after Saul Niguez scored the only goal after coming on as substitute at Osasuna.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 6NachoBooked at 41mins
- 3Militão
- 22Rüdiger
- 12Camavinga
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forModricat 77'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 19CeballosSubstituted forAsensioat 77'minutes
- 21Rodrygo
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 10Modric
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- 31Martín
Real Sociedad
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Remiro GargalloBooked at 90mins
- 6ElustondoBooked at 65minsSubstituted forOlasagastiat 66'minutes
- 5Zubeldia
- 24Le Normand
- 12MuñozSubstituted forRicoat 45'minutes
- 23MéndezSubstituted forNavarroat 55'minutes
- 3ZubimendiBooked at 27mins
- 4Illarramendi
- 10OyarzabalSubstituted forMarínat 55'minutes
- 19SørlothSubstituted forFernándezat 84'minutes
- 14KuboBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 9Fernández
- 13Zubiaurre
- 15Rico
- 17Navarro
- 22Turrientes
- 28Martín
- 30González de Zárate
- 31Olasagasti
- 42Marín
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
- Attendance:
- 58,129
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Sociedad 0.
Post update
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Luka Modric.
Post update
Hand ball by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Marco Asensio.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Navarro.
Booking
Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Post update
Pablo Marín (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Offside, Real Sociedad. Álex Remiro tries a through ball, but Carlos Fernández is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Carlos Fernández replaces Alexander Sørloth.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Asier Illarramendi.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Igor Zubeldia.
Post update
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Asensio.