Barry Robson (right) had a spell in interim charge almost a year ago

Former Aberdeen midfielder Barry Robson has been put in caretaker charge for a second time as centre-half Mattie Pollock signed on loan from Watford.

Jim Goodwin's 11-month tenure as manager came to an end minutes after Saturday's 6-0 thrashing by Hibernian.

Aberdeen now say the 44-year-old Robson will lead "an interim coaching team to oversee first-team matters until a new manager is appointed".

He had a spell in interim charge a year ago after Stephen Glass' departure.

Robson, who was capped 17 times for Scotland, ended his playing career in 2016 after three seasons at Pittodrie having previously turned out for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Forfar Athletic, Dundee United, Celtic, Middlesbrough, Vancouver Whitecaps and Sheffield United.

He will be assisted by coach Steve Agnew, who worked with Robson at Middlesbrough, and development phase coach Scott Anderson.

They will take their first training session on Monday as Aberdeen prepare to host St Mirren, who sit one point and one place above them in the top-flight table, on Wednesday.

Pollock will be pushing for a debut having played five times this season, three of them starts, for Watford, including a substitute appearance in Saturday's 2-0 Championship defeat away to Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old joined Watford from Grimsby Town in 2021 and played 39 times for Cheltenham Town as they finished 15th in League One before making his debut for his parent club in an EFL Cup defeat by MK Dons in August.

Aberdeen say they "fought off stiff competition" to sign the "aggressive, dominant defender who was keen to secure regular first-team football experience".

Pollock's departure from Vicarage Road comes two days after Watford signed Scotland centre-half Ryan Porteous from Hibs.