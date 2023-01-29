Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was "moved" by the side's performance against Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round says boss Phil Parkinson.

The Hollywood star, who co-owns the club with Rob McElhenney, saw Wrexham come within minutes of knocking out the Championship side.

But John Egan's stoppage time equaliser earned a replay for the Blades.

"Ryan came into the dressing room and he was so proud of what he had seen," Parkinson added.

"He was moved by the kind of performance today and he said some great words to the lads.

"They will remember them for a long time."

Wrexham, the last non-league side in the competition, had fallen behind to an early Oli McBurnie goal and lost two key defenders before they the fought back to lead Sheffield United 2-1 early in the second half.

Oliver Norwood equalised for the visitors, who then had Daniel Jebbison sent-off before Paul Mullin put Wrexham ahead only for Egan to level late on.

Parkinson praised his side for the way they responded following the early setbacks against a side currently second in the Championship.

"Spirit, character, determination and quality is what we're all about," Parkinson said.

"We've got to keep producing it every minute of every game.

"And I really do feel that's going to take us a long way, the special spirit we've got running through this club at the moment."

Parkinson hopes to utilise money generated from the club's FA Cup run to add to Wrexham's squad before the transfer window closes, although he can bring in players on loan after the deadline.

The Wrexham boss was left counting the cost after defenders Jordan Tunnicliffe and Aaron Hayden both suffered injuries early on in the game.

Tunnicliffe has suffered ankle ligament damage while Hayden has sustained a calf injury.

"I've seen Jordan, he's been to hospital and it doesn't look good," Parkinson added.

"Aaron, I don't know, but he was on crutches as well.

"Of course it's a blow, I can't hide away from that.

"As much I was enjoying it at the back of my mind I was thinking that we're going to have to bring in some reinforcements.

"We'll have a good think now and we'll make sure the Cup run enhances our promotion campaign and doesn't detract from it.

"The money we've generated from this competition will give us resources, if we feel we need to, to bring some players in.

"We're certainly not going to let the fragility of the squad cost us like it did last year."